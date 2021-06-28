Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State disqualified from College World Series

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Recapping a wild weekend in college baseball in which NC State was disqualified from the College World Series due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

-How the NCAA could have handled the situation differently.

-Putting the Pack's 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt with just 13 players available into perspective. -How this situation impacts Elliott Avent's future at NC State.

-AND much more!

