Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State disqualified from College World Series
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:
-Recapping a wild weekend in college baseball in which NC State was disqualified from the College World Series due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
-How the NCAA could have handled the situation differently.
-Putting the Pack's 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt with just 13 players available into perspective. -How this situation impacts Elliott Avent's future at NC State.
-AND much more!
You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Watch the podcast and subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook