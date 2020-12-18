Guest co-host Jonas Pope IV joins host Justin H. Williams to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 80-69 loss at Saint Louis Thursday night.

-The impacts of not playing for two weeks, having just a seven-man rotation.

-What's ahead for the Pack as it enters the ACC schedule next week.

-Thoughts on the 2021 football class after signing day and the bowl game destination.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!