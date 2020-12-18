Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State at Saint Louis takeaways with Jonas Pope IV
Guest co-host Jonas Pope IV joins host Justin H. Williams to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Breaking down NC State's 80-69 loss at Saint Louis Thursday night.
-The impacts of not playing for two weeks, having just a seven-man rotation.
-What's ahead for the Pack as it enters the ACC schedule next week.
-Thoughts on the 2021 football class after signing day and the bowl game destination.
-AND much more!
