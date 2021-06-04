Wolfpacker Podcast: MJ Morris, baseball regionals and Coach K retiring

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down the commitment of four-star 2022 quarterback MJ Morris to NC State.

-Previewing Wolfpack baseball's path in the Ruston Regional this weekend.

-Analyzing the impacts of Coach K's retirement announcement from Duke for the ACC and NC State.

-AND much more!

