Wolfpacker Podcast: MJ Morris, baseball regionals and Coach K retiring
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Breaking down the commitment of four-star 2022 quarterback MJ Morris to NC State.
-Previewing Wolfpack baseball's path in the Ruston Regional this weekend.
-Analyzing the impacts of Coach K's retirement announcement from Duke for the ACC and NC State.
-AND much more!
You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify.
