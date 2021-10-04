Wolfpacker Podcast: Louisiana Tech, Bye Week Reflections

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflecting on the Pack's 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech

-Where does NC State stand entering the bye week?

-Looking ahead to the rest of the ACC schedule and Atlantic Division standings scenarios.

