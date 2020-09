Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Thoughts and condolences on the passing of Wolfpack legend Chris Combs

-Return to football practice this week after an 8-day pause in fall camp

-The projected defensive depth chart for football

-Stat leader predictions on defense this season

-AND much more!

