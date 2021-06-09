Wolfpacker Podcast: Football recruiting and baseball Super Regionals

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Breaking down the commitments of 2022 four-star linebacker Torren Wright, three-star defensive end Nick Campbell and three-star athlete Daejuan Thompson.

-Reflecting on NC State baseball's win in the Ruston Regional.

-Previewing the Pack's matchup with Arkansas in the Super Regionals.

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!