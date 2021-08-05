Wolfpacker Podcast: First day of football fall camp reflections

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Impressions from the first day of fall camp.

-Breaking down a rather unfortunate accident Justin suffered.

-What gives you confidence about this Wolfpack team?

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!