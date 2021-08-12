Wolfpacker Podcast: Evaluating NC State football over-unders in 2021

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Evaluating various over-under Vegas totals for NC State football

-Win total

-Devin Leary passing yards and touchdowns

-Zonovan Knight rushing yards

-Emeka Emezie receiving yards

-AND much more!

