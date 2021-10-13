Wolfpacker Podcast: Boston College Preview, Basketball Media Days

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Previewing the Pack's road matchup with Boston College this weekend.

-The implications of the game for NC State and keys to beating the Eagles.

-Reflecting on the men's and women's basketball teams' appearances at ACC Tip-Off.

-AND much more!

