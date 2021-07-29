Wolfpacker Podcast: ACC Kickoff reflections and fall camp preview

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

— Impressions from the 2021 ACC Kickoff.

— What conference realignment news means for the ACC and NC State.

— Previewing the Wolfpack's fall camp, which begins Aug. 4.

— AND much more!

