Wolfpacker Podcast: ACC Baseball Tournament preview with Andrew Sanders

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by special guest Andrew Sanders, radio and television broadcaster for Wolfpack baseball, to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Previewing the 2021 ACC Baseball Tournament for NC State.

-What are the Wolfpack's strengths and weaknesses? What is its ceiling in the postseason?

-Seeding scenarios for the NCAA Tournament.

-What changed between the Pack going 1-8 to open ACC play and winning 12 of its last 14 games in the regular season?

-AND much more!

