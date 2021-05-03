Wolfpacker Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft takeaways, Shakeel Moore transferring
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Takeaways from the 2021 NFL Draft.
-How many future Pack Pros could be drafted in 2022?
-Impacts of freshman guard Shakeel Moore transferring from NC State.
-What the Wolfpack should do with its available men's basketball scholarship in 2021-22.
-AND much more!
You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Watch the podcast and subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook