Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Takeaways from the 2021 NFL Draft.

-How many future Pack Pros could be drafted in 2022?

-Impacts of freshman guard Shakeel Moore transferring from NC State.

-What the Wolfpack should do with its available men's basketball scholarship in 2021-22.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!