Wolfpacker Podcast: 2021 MLB Draft recap and state of the baseball program

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Recapping the NC State players and recruits that were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

-What will the Wolfpack's roster look like in 2022?

-Outlooks for 2022 season and storylines to watch over the next three seasons.

-AND much more!

