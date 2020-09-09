Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Reaction to the ACC's proposal to have all Division 1 college basketball teams in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament

-Offensive and defensive MVP predictions

-Rookie of the Year and breakout player candidates

-Season expectations for NC State

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.