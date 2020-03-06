Greensboro, N.C. — With just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, No. 10 ranked NC State found itself flustered with Georgia Tech’s stingy defense and down 21-7 in Greensboro Coliseum Wednesday evening.

In the final 27 minutes of the game, NC State outscored Georgia Tech 50-27 in a convincing 57-48 win in the ACC quarterfinal game.

Back-to-back buckets by an NC State (26-4) senior and an unsuspecting freshman sparked a 16-2 second-quarter run that tied the game at halftime.

At the 7:03 mark in the second quarter, senior guard Aislinn “Ace” Konig hit NC State’s first three-pointer of the night to bring the majority Wolfpack crowd back into the game. Freshman forward Camille Hobby, who averages 2.2 points per game in only 18 appearances this season, riled up the friendly fans in red even more when she converted on a second-chance jumper in the following Wolfpack possession.

“It was huge,” said NC State sophomore center and first-team All-ACC selection Elissa Cunane. “I think one emphasis we have had on our play is 'next possession. We know that we're not going to hit a shot, we don't get the rebound, okay, next possession we are going to hit that shot.

"I think the energy that especially Camille brought off the bench, and us being on the bench cheering them on, I think that all helped to propel us.”

Hobby finished the night with four points, three rebounds and a plus-nine plus/minus total in her 11 crucial minutes when starter and fellow freshman Jakia Brown-Turner got into early foul trouble.

“I thought she did a great job,” said NC State head coach Wes Moore of Hobby. “She was able to knock down a shot or two. I thought she did a great job, gave us a big lift with Elissa being in foul trouble pretty early in the game.

"Camille has a lot of good skills and is going to be a really good player for us. Sometimes this time of year you go with the veterans, but felt like we needed her today and she did a great job.”

The Wolfpack played a total of 10 players in the gritty conference tournament game victory.