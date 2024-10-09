Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Wes Moore, players at ACC Tip Off

The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State falters in fourth quarter

Charlotte Observer — LeQuint Allen, Syracuse look to run past NC State

Charlotte Observer — NC police make arrest in shooting death of former Clemson WR Diondre Overton

Charlotte Observer — Five guard lineup? NC State women open to possibilities with post position uncertainties

Fayetteville Observer — 3 observations about NC State football at midpoint of 2024 season

Technician — Backcourt bond: NC State women’s basketball inseparable duo of Rivers and James

Technician — Underdogs no more: NC State women’s basketball prepares for season with a target on its back

Technician — Wolfpack cross country competes in Sean Earl, East Carolina Pirate Invitationals

Technician — COLUMN: The door to an ACC Championship is officially shut for NC State football

Technician — Takeaways from NC State women’s soccer start of conference play

GoPack.com — Logan Erb Named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

GoPack.com — Lenane Leads Pack at Trinity Forest Invitational

Social media posts of the day

