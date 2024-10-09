Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 9

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Syracuse
The Wolfpack Central — The Juice Online's Brad Bierman breaks down Syracuse
The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Wes Moore, players at ACC Tip Off
The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State falters in fourth quarter
Charlotte Observer — LeQuint Allen, Syracuse look to run past NC State
Charlotte Observer — NC police make arrest in shooting death of former Clemson WR Diondre Overton
Charlotte Observer — Five guard lineup? NC State women open to possibilities with post position uncertainties
Fayetteville Observer — 3 observations about NC State football at midpoint of 2024 season
Technician — Backcourt bond: NC State women’s basketball inseparable duo of Rivers and James
Technician — Underdogs no more: NC State women’s basketball prepares for season with a target on its back
Technician — Wolfpack cross country competes in Sean Earl, East Carolina Pirate Invitationals
Technician — COLUMN: The door to an ACC Championship is officially shut for NC State football
Technician — Takeaways from NC State women’s soccer start of conference play
GoPack.com — Logan Erb Named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
GoPack.com — Lenane Leads Pack at Trinity Forest Invitational
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
