NC State RB Kendrick Raphael coming into his own

The running of sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael has been an encouraging sign the last four games.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Raphael has 43 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns, plus seven catches for 37 yards through six games. All but 29 of the rushing yards have come during the last four games.

Raphael, senior Jordan Waters and redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers had been splitting carries and sharing snaps, but Smothers has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. That has opened the door for Raphael.