Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9
NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 48 in the country.
NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players
The NC State women’s basketball team kicks off its season against East Tennessee State on Nov. 5.
NC State freshmen trio on display Friday
NC State fans will get to watch the trio of freshmen for the first time Friday at Primetime with the Pack.
Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State football looks for second ACC win in first meeting with Stanford
Charlotte Observer — Russell Wilson’s Teammate’s Blunt Take on His Advantage Over Justin Fields
Fayetteville Observer — USA Today Sports Network preseason basketball All-ACC, award winners
Fayetteville Observer — USA TODAY Sports Network experts predict ACC basketball champion
Fayetteville Observer — 30 ACC basketball players to watch with ties to North Carolina
Technician — Olivares ties for first, leads Wolfpack women's golf to sixth place finish at Landfall Tradition
Technician — NC State volleyball swept by No. 17 Georgia Tech, sweeps Clemson to close out road trip
Technician — NC State swimming and diving splits dual meet with Arizona State in season opener
Technician — No. 19 NC State men’s soccer defeats Louisville 1-0 in last home game of the regular season
GoPack.com — Santos Leads No. 19 Pack to 1-0 Shutout Over Louisville
GoPack.com — Olivares Leon Wins Share of Landfall Tradition Title
