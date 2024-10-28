Advertisement

in other news

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 48 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players

NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players

The NC State women’s basketball team kicks off its season against East Tennessee State on Nov. 5.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State freshmen trio on display Friday

NC State freshmen trio on display Friday

NC State fans will get to watch the trio of freshmen for the first time Friday at Primetime with the Pack.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 48 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players

NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players

The NC State women’s basketball team kicks off its season against East Tennessee State on Nov. 5.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State freshmen trio on display Friday

NC State freshmen trio on display Friday

NC State fans will get to watch the trio of freshmen for the first time Friday at Primetime with the Pack.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 28, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 28
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State football looks for second ACC win in first meeting with Stanford

Charlotte Observer — Russell Wilson’s Teammate’s Blunt Take on His Advantage Over Justin Fields

Fayetteville Observer — USA Today Sports Network preseason basketball All-ACC, award winners

Fayetteville Observer — USA TODAY Sports Network experts predict ACC basketball champion

Fayetteville Observer — 30 ACC basketball players to watch with ties to North Carolina

Technician — Olivares ties for first, leads Wolfpack women's golf to sixth place finish at Landfall Tradition

Technician — NC State volleyball swept by No. 17 Georgia Tech, sweeps Clemson to close out road trip

Technician — NC State swimming and diving splits dual meet with Arizona State in season opener

Technician — No. 19 NC State men’s soccer defeats Louisville 1-0 in last home game of the regular season

GoPack.com — Santos Leads No. 19 Pack to 1-0 Shutout Over Louisville

GoPack.com — Olivares Leon Wins Share of Landfall Tradition Title

GoPack.com — Pack Tames the Tigers in Straight Sets

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement