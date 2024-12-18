Video reel: NC State's Travali Price, Justin Terrell, Jonathan Paylor

NC State will be getting a sneak peek at next year with some of the players in different roles.

NC State redshirt junior defensive end Travali Price is on the cusp of being a senior year on the defensive line. Freshmen Jonathan Paylor, a wide receiver, and nose tackle Justin Terrell could get an increase in playing time against East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

The 6-4, 283-pound Price had 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 quarterback sacks this season for the Wolfpack.

Price and junior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland will be the veterans on the defensive line for next year. The duo has been helping freshman nose tackle Justin Terrell become the backup nose tackle going into the bowl game. Terrell discussed the journey of not being able to handle fall camp workouts to now getting some snaps. The 6-3, 316-pounder played 15 snaps in three of the last four games to preserve his redshirt season.

Paylor also made sure to redhshirt this season and played three snaps in two games. The 5-9, 182-pounder was a decorated prep player, but the transition to college has taken time.