Published Dec 19, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 19
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State freshman WR Jonathan Paylor striving to learn

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State's Travali Price, Justin Terrell, Jonathan Paylor

The Wolfpack Central — Transfer hot board, 3.0

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands interior lineman Brock Stukes

Raleigh News & Observer —After cancer diagnosis, this Rolesville lineman’s focus remains on his teammates, future

Raleigh News & Observer —Grismley High quarterback Faizon Brandon named NC’s Mr. Football for the 2024 season

Raleigh News & Observer —Wake Forest hires Jake Dickert, Pac-12 HC and longtime assistant, as head football coach

Raleigh News & Observer —Duke basketball star Mike Gminski abused alcohol for years. Now he’s telling his story

Raleigh News & Observer —We embrace a Final Four run, help you save on groceries and warn of insurance rate hikes

Fayetteville Observer — How Seventy-First went from 2-win season to 2-time state finalist

Greensboro News-Record — Adelaide Jernigan notches 2 more career milestones with Bishop McGuinness

GoPack.com — Rice Caps off Career with All-American Honor

GoPack.com — Pack Closes Out Non-Conference Slate, Hosts James Madison

GoPack.com — Pack Women’s Tennis 2025 Spring Schedule Released

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

