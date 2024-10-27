Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

Technician — NC State set to host ePremier12 USA qualifying Finals and opening round

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to No. 17 Georgia Tech

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Secure Win Over Sun Devils In Home Opener

New York Post — Carlos Rodon sucked life out of Yankees with latest collapse

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

