Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 27

Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall announced his farewell to playing football Wednesday.
NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game run.
Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
NC State senior guard Marcus Hill understands being appreciative of things.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Technician — NC State set to host ePremier12 USA qualifying Finals and opening round
GoPack.com — Pack Falls to No. 17 Georgia Tech
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Secure Win Over Sun Devils In Home Opener
New York Post — Carlos Rodon sucked life out of Yankees with latest collapse
