NC State senior commit Gerritt Kemp enjoyed his official visit

in other news
NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall announced his farewell to playing football Wednesday.
NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game run.
Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
NC State senior guard Marcus Hill understands being appreciative of things.
Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings
Junior post player Cody Peck proved to be one of the big risers in the latest updated Rivals.com rankings.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 23
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
