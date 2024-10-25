Video reel: NC State's Primetime with the Pack

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall announced his farewell to playing football Wednesday.
NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game run.
Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
NC State senior guard Marcus Hill understands being appreciative of things.
Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings
Junior post player Cody Peck proved to be one of the big risers in the latest updated Rivals.com rankings.
NC State held its annual Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday.
The event was kicked off by the NCSU dance team performing, followed by introductions of the women's basketball team and then the men's squad.
NC State sophomore wing Laci Steele made 17 of 21 three-pointers from the right corner to win the three-point shooting contest over freshmen Devyn Quigley and Tilda Trygger The Wolfpack women's squad then did a skills challenge to cap the evening for them.
NC State freshman guard Treymane Parker electrified the crowd in the dunk contest in edging senior guard Breon Pass. Freshman wing Bryce Heard and senior forward Dontrez Styles also participated.
The Wolfpack's men's team then did a Red & White scrimmage for 10 minutes of running clock.
Click below to watch the various events:
