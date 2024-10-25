Junior kicker David Green appreciates attending NC State games

“My family has lifetime rights for season tickets,” Green said. “I grew up in High Point, and my dad went to NC State. If we don’t have a [recruiting visit elsewhere], then we’ll be at NC State.”

Green grew up being a season ticket holder to Wolfpack games at Carter-Finley Stadium. Now, he’s getting invited as a kicking prospect and has been three games in that capacity this fall.

High Point (N.C.) Christian junior kicker David Green is experiencing something new when he attends NC State games.

Green's father was a talented soccer player, but elected to become a student at NC State, and Green’s grandfather is also a Wolfpack graduate. His mother was on the dance team at East Carolina. His grandmother got him a kicking tee for Christmas when he was around 14 years old, and the rest is history.

“Ever since, I just kept going and going,” Green said. “Then I hit my first 50-yarder about two months later.”

Through Dan Orner Kicking, he’s among the top kicking specialists in the class of 2026.

“Kickers go to rankings camp, and they go to Kohls or they go to Chris Sailor,” Green said. “Those are how we get our names out there. We also get coaches phone numbers and start sending them film. If they like our film, they’ll text us back most likely.”

Recruiting a punter or kicker is unique. NC State offered Christopher Dunn a scholarship early in his career at Lexington (N.C.) North Davidson High in the class of 2018. The Wolfpack then brought in graduate transfer Brayden Narverson for the 2023 season.

NC State took a different tactic by having redshirt sophomore Kanoah Vinesett take over the kicking duties. He arrived from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern as a preferred walk-on, who has now earned a scholarship.

“It was amazing,” said Smith on watching Dunn kick. “In high school, he owns the North Carolina state record for a 58-yarder. With him going to NC State and winning the Lou Groza Award [in 2022] was great to watch for me.”

The state of North Carolina has produced some talented kickers in recent years. Dunn and Joshua Karty of Elon (N.C.) Western Alamance High dueled for the Groza Award, and he’s now with the Los Angeles Rams this season. Clemson freshman kicker Nolan Houser is from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High and North Carolina senior kicker Noah Burnette attended Raleigh Leesville Road High.

“A lot of us work with Dan Orner and he produces all the great kickers in North Carolina and South Carolina,” Green said.

NC State running back coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel and quality control Jackson White zero in on the kickers in recruiting for the Wolfpack.

“It’s always been great,” Green said. “I’ve been to three specialists camps too [at NC State] since I was a freshman. They always tell us that we are welcome anytime for an unofficial game-day visit.”

The 5-foot-11 Green has gone 6 of 8 on field-goal attempts with a long of 40 this season, and has made all 43 extra points for the 8-0 Cougars. He made a 51-yarder last year for HPCA.

“The two misses are from 58 yard and 53,” Green said.

Green has been to NC State, Clemson, Texas, Georgia, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Charlotte. He’d like to see Tennessee and Virginia Tech in the future.

Charlotte was the first college to offer him a scholarship June 22, 2024.

“I always check to see who the starter is and who they have on the roster,” Green said. “If I wanted to go to Florida State, I know they have a great starter and just signed the No. 1-ranked kicker as their backup. I’d know I’d be sitting there for years.

“I want to start immediately as it isn’t much fun sitting on the bench. I just wouldn’t want to sit too long.”