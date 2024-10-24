Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24

in other news
NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine
One of the most important in college basketball is ensuring the center position is taken care of.
Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young
MARSHVILLE — Most of the discussion has been on the recruitment of senior athlete Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself
NC State has been prioritizing Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton ever since June 21.
NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong
APEX — NC State senior tight end commit Gus Ritchey has gone through some major changes.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
The Wolfpack Central — NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
The Wolfpack Central — Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
The Wolfpack Central — Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Junior four-star wing JaShawn Andrews
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State QB Grayson McCall retiring from football three weeks after helmet-jarring hit
Fayetteville Observer — NC State quarterback Grayson McCall makes decision on future
Fayetteville Observer — Why NC State basketball's Paul McNeil wears a No. 2 jersey
Technician — Quarterback Grayson McCall announces retirement from football
Technician — COLUMN: This is the year for NC State to cement itself as a basketball school
Technician — A historic journey: NC State basketball coaches Keatts and Moore reflect on Final Four runs
GoPack.com — No. 19 Pack Picks Up Win Over William & Mary
GoPack.com — Pack to Close Out October with Two Road Matches
