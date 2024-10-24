Advertisement

NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine

NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine

One of the most important in college basketball is ensuring the center position is taken care of.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young

Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young

MARSHVILLE — Most of the discussion has been on the recruitment of senior athlete Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 24, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 24
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement

The Wolfpack Central — NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned

The Wolfpack Central — Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills

The Wolfpack Central — Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Junior four-star wing JaShawn Andrews

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State QB Grayson McCall retiring from football three weeks after helmet-jarring hit

Fayetteville Observer — NC State quarterback Grayson McCall makes decision on future

Fayetteville Observer — Why NC State basketball's Paul McNeil wears a No. 2 jersey

Technician — Quarterback Grayson McCall announces retirement from football

Technician — COLUMN: This is the year for NC State to cement itself as a basketball school

Technician — A historic journey: NC State basketball coaches Keatts and Moore reflect on Final Four runs

GoPack.com — No. 19 Pack Picks Up Win Over William & Mary

GoPack.com — Pack to Close Out October with Two Road Matches

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

