Scouting video: Junior four-star wing JaShawn Andrews

Little Rock (Ark.) Christian junior wing JaShawn Andrews is already taking official visits despite being 13 months away from his signing day.

Andrews went to Missouri on Sept. 13-15 and then NC State on Sept. 27-29. He has an official visit lined up in the future to Arkansas (Dec. 29-31), which is where his father played football, former first-round draft pick Shawn Andrews. JaShawn Andrews, who goes by J.J., is also slated to visit Marquette on Feb. 1-3 and Oklahoma on Feb. 15-17.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder helped Bradley Beal Elite 16s win the Nike Peach Jam title over CP3 last July and he is ranked No. 40 overall in the country in the class of 2026. The Wolfpack Central was able to watch him in action against Florida Rebels 16s on July 18, winning 82-73.

Andrews was born in North Carolina and his mother's side of the family resides in Salisbury, N.C. His mother played basketball at Western Carolina. Andrews also has offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.