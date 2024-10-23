Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings

in other news
Junior post player Cody Peck proved to be one of the big risers in the latest updated Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2026.
Peck moved up 78 spots to No. 25 in the country. The lanky 6-foot-10, 195-pounder played his freshman year at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence High, and his sophomore year at Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian. NC State offered him July 8, 2024, following playing with Garner Road traveling team.
Peck is now attending Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, where he'll form the frontcourt with fellow Charlotte native Sadiq White, a senior power forward committed to Syracuse.
NC State has also offered junior power forward Latrell Allmond of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, who is ranked No. 31. The Wolfpack had offered the Southern Pines, N.C., native before the start of his freshman year.
Small forward Cole Cloer is another key NCSU recruiting target with an offer. He's moved from Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High to Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy, and is ranked No. 35.
Little Rock (Ark.) Christian junior wing JaShawn Andrews fell 19 spots to No. 40 in the country. He officially visited NC State on Sept. 27-29 and has family in Salisbury, N.C.
Junior combo guard Yohance Connor is also from Salisbury and was offered by the Wolfpack this summer. He played for 1 of 1 Prep in the Charlotte area last year, and is now with Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, where he'll form the backcourt with NC State senior point guard target Kaden Magwood.
The Wolfpack also have offered junior power forward Kendre' Harrison of Reidsville (N.C.) High, but the two-sport standout has already narrowed down his recruiting list. He is ranked No. 39.
