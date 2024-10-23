NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 22
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Junior TE D.J. Howerton starting to establish himself
NC State has been prioritizing Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior tight end D.J. Howerton ever since June 21.
NC State TE commit Gus Ritchey aiming to finish strong
APEX — NC State senior tight end commit Gus Ritchey has gone through some major changes.
NC State's Dontrez Styles happy with his unique college path
Rarely does a program recruit a player three different times, but times have greatly changed.
The review: NC State claws out first ACC victory
NC State made just enough plays offense and had California miss a 28-yard field goal with 1:34 left in the game.
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game winning streak to reach the Final Four.
Parker just couldn’t take part in the action due to getting mono following the the regular season loss to Duke on March 4. That proved to be the last game of his freshman season.
