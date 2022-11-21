Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 21
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State jumps in with Kris Parker
The Wolfpack Central — NC State ponder amount of turnovers in loss at UConn
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State vs UNC football first look: Pack, Tar Heels look to rebound in rivalry game
Raleigh News & Observer —What was learned about NC State quarterback Ben Finley and Pack in loss at Louisville
Raleigh News & Observer —Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State
Fayetteville Observer — NC State women's basketball overmatched against UConn
Fayetteville Observer — ACC football power rankings: Shaking up top 10 after UNC, NC State losses
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Win NC State Invite, Men Take Second in Greensboro
Technician — Football vs. Louisville Takeaways: Offense struggles again, season continues its tailspin
Technician — No. 5 UConn routs NC State women’s basketball in Elite Eight rematch
