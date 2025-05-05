Wolfpack newsstand — May 5

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting breakdown of NC State center signee Paul Mbiya
Charlotte Observer — Here are the 2025 Charlotte-area high school football schedules
Fayetteville Observer — ACC Softball Tournament bracket: Schedule, seeds, how to watch games
Technician — MIA in Miami: NC State baseball no shows in blowout loss to Hurricanes
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Caps Regular Season with Record-Breaking Performances in Durham
GoPack.com — Pack Men’s Tennis Defeats Georgia to Advance to NCAA Super Regional
GoPack.com — Series Finale Between NC State and Miami Canceled
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Ready for NCAA Charlottesville Regional
GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Season Finale at Auburn
