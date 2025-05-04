Published May 4, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 4
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

Advertisement

Greensboro News-Record — Presenting the Class of 2025 for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Technician — No. 13 NC State baseball snaps seven-game ACC win streak in 6-4 loss to Miami

GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State baseball snaps seven-game ACC win streak in 6-4 loss to Miami

GoPack.com — Pack Moves On to NCAA Second Round at Home

GoPack.com — Miami Takes Series with 10-3 Win Over NC State

GoPack.com — Game Two of Auburn Series Canceled

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE