Scouting Miami (Fla.)

Miami (Fla.) and NC State will be playing for pride at 12 p.m. today on the CW Network.

The Hurricanes, who will be celebrating Senior Day, are 6-24 overall and 2-17 in the ACC and will miss out on playing in the ACC Tournament. NC State, who won the ACC Tournament last year, won’t get to defend the title and also won’t be in Charlotte after going 12-18 overall and 5-14 in the league.

Miami showed some serious cracks in the foundation, but then everything crumbled when coach Jim Larranaga retired Dec. 26, 2024.

The Hurricanes were coming off a stunning 78-74 overtime loss against Mount St. Mary’s and were 4-8. Miami had also lost 83-79 to Charleston Southern on Nov. 30 during a seven-game losing streak.

Assistant coach Bill Courtney became the interim coach and the players did not respond. Miami has gone 2-16 under Courtney, with wins over Notre Dame on Feb. 1 and Syracuse on Feb. 11.

Miami hired Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas this past week, and he will take over the program Sunday, and leave the Blue Devils.