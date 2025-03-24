Published Mar 24, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 24
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer —Paws crossed: ‘Woofpack’ helps NC State women’s basketball team on and off the court

Raleigh News & Observer —End of an era: NC State women’s basketball faces Michigan State in seniors’ home finale

Raleigh News & Observer —Will Wade to the Wolfpack is official: NC State hires new head men’s basketball coach

Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball vs MSU score, live updates, highlights

Winston-Salem Journal — Dom Amore: The ACC now needs UConn as much as UConn needs the ACC. Oh, how things change.

Technician — No. 10 Pack women’s tennis suffers close losses to No. 7 Duke, No. 4 UNC in rivalry weekend

Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis dominates Louisville in sweep, sneaks by Notre Dame 4-3

Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Rodón looks to shine in new role, Turner hopes to forget tumultuous spring

Technician — Wolfpack baseball win second-consecutive ACC series against Pitt

Technician — NC State softball wins series over Boston College, splits last two games

Technician — NC State women’s swimming and diving place top 10 at NCAA Championships for sixth straight year

Technician — NC State women’s golf places third at City of Oaks Collegiate

Technician — Gymnastics places fourth in ACC Championships

Technician — Vince Robinson triumphs for his first national championship, NC State Wrestling finishes eighth at NCAA Tournament

GoPack.com — Will Wade to Lead Men’s Basketball Program

GoPack.com — Parking Information for NC State Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Game vs. Michigan State

GoPack.com — No. 2 Seed NC State Hosts No. 7 Seed Michigan State in NCAA Tournament Round of 32

GoPack.com — NC State Drops Series Finale Against Pitt

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

