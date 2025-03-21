Published Mar 21, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 21
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Class of 2026 basketball hot board

The Wolfpack Central — Coaching search sale: 50 percent off for next year

Raleigh News & Observer —Will Wade, NC State’s choice as next basketball coach, pulls upset with McNeese State

Raleigh News & Observer —Will Wade didn’t have to change for NC State. College basketball changed to meet him

GoPack.com — No. 2 Seed NC State Set to Host 15-Seed Vermont in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Relays Secure Another Spot On The Podium On Day Two

GoPack.com — Robinson and Trumble Advance, Five Wrestlers Stay Alive After Day One of NCAAs

GoPack.com — NC State Set to Begin Outdoor Season

GoPack.com — #5 Pack Men’s Tennis Hits the Road for the Weekend

GoPack.com — Wolfpack and Panthers Face off in Pittsburgh

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Set to Host City of Oaks Collegiate

March Madness — McNeese State press conference

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

