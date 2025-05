CHARLOTTE — Matthews (N.C.) Weddington sophomore right guard Bryce Johnson has only known winning.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Johnson was the rare freshman to have a key role on Weddington’s 14-2 squad that won the 2023 NCHSAA 4A state title. The Warriors went 13-1 his sophomore year, falling to Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley in the 4A Western finals.