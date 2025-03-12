Published Mar 12, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 12
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Ex-NC State player Justin Gainey brings unique background

The Wolfpack Central — Local sophomore Lance Henderson brings unique skillset

The Wolfpack Central — Look back where NC State coaches have come from

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State after VCU coach, again

Raleigh News & Observer —FSU coach Leonard Hamilton exits ACC Tournament — and the game of basketball — with class

Charlotte Observer — A year after heartbreaking defeat, Corvian Community gets another shot a state title

Charlotte Observer — Watauga High School’s Kate Sears named Ms. Basketball, the best player in North Carolina

Greensboro News-Record — PHOTOS: Bishop McGuinness falls to Cherokee, 65-61, in NCHSAA 1-A Girls

Technician — No. 19 NC State gymnastics narrowly defeats Texas Woman’s University

GoPack.com — Pack Back in the Win Column After Defeating ECU, 11-5

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cruises to ninth Straight Win; Beat NC A&T 14-2

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh at Briars Creek Invitational

GoPack.com — Negrete and Volk earn ACC Weekly Honors

GoPack.com — Martin Borisiouk Named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

