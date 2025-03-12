Wolfpack newsstand — March 12

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Ex-NC State player Justin Gainey brings unique background
The Wolfpack Central — Local sophomore Lance Henderson brings unique skillset
The Wolfpack Central — Look back where NC State coaches have come from
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State after VCU coach, again
Raleigh News & Observer —FSU coach Leonard Hamilton exits ACC Tournament — and the game of basketball — with class
Charlotte Observer — A year after heartbreaking defeat, Corvian Community gets another shot a state title
Charlotte Observer — Watauga High School’s Kate Sears named Ms. Basketball, the best player in North Carolina
Greensboro News-Record — PHOTOS: Bishop McGuinness falls to Cherokee, 65-61, in NCHSAA 1-A Girls
Technician — No. 19 NC State gymnastics narrowly defeats Texas Woman’s University
GoPack.com — Pack Back in the Win Column After Defeating ECU, 11-5
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cruises to ninth Straight Win; Beat NC A&T 14-2
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh at Briars Creek Invitational
GoPack.com — Negrete and Volk earn ACC Weekly Honors
GoPack.com — Martin Borisiouk Named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE