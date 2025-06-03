Wolfpack newsstand — June 3

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Senior punter Jimmy Gregg favoring two colleges
The Wolfpack Central — NC State standing out to DE Anthony Lonon Jr.
The Wolfpack Central — DL Carmelo McKenzie felt tight bond with NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior QB Gunner Rivers camps at Texas, updates recruitment
Charlotte Observer — Meet Sam Green, who helps athletes build brands in the collegiate NIL space
Technician — NC State baseball smashed by Auburn to conclude the 2025 season
GoPack.com — Pack Announces Addition of Ven-Allen Lubin
GoPack.com — NC State Gets Past Stetson 17-12; Season Comes to an End After Falling to Auburn in Regional Final
Social media posts
Video of the day
