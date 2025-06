Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford senior edge rusher Rob Lange is betting on himself.

Lange took part Thursday in the first of three NC State camps in June, hoping he could earn an offer. Lange checked in at a little over 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, and he ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash, along with 29-inch vertical jump and 8-9 in the broad jump.