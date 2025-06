Morgantown (W.Va.) University High senior Jimmy Gregg has been named the No. 1 punter in his class, and NC State showed him how much he is wanted this past weekend.

Gregg, who is mentored by former NCSU punter Shane McDonough, officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend. He had been offered a scholarship by NC State on April 25.

Gregg could see his recruitment coming down to two colleges, and he'll be announcing June 25 at punting guru Adam Tanalski's event.