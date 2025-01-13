Published Jan 13, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 13
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — The Gorney Awards: Navy All-American Bowl

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women hand Stanford first home loss after big third quarter, bench contributions

Charlotte Observer — The ‘face’ of Indian Land: Experienced junior Mike Jones leads SC basketball contender

Charlotte Observer — Eric Staal arrived at a franchise with no history, and helped make some worth celebrating

GoPack.com — Pack’s Big Third Quarter Lifts Pack On the Road at Stanford, 81-67

GoPack.com — #5 Wrestling Travels to #3 Oklahoma State for Monday Night Dual

GoPack.com — Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Competition at Miami Invitational

