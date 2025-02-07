Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior commit Jordan Moreta felt at home at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior commit Koby Sarkodie felt instant appreciation at NC State
Greensboro News-Record — Reunited and they play so well: Nick Farrar reunites with old friends at Guilford College
Technician — Pack softball wins season opener, falls to Georgia in doubleheader
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Prepares for Two Road Meets
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Splits Opening Day at Black & Gold Classic
GoPack.com — A Wolfpack Legend of 5 Rings?
GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Set to Face Old Dominion in Home Dual
GoPack.com — Basabe Joins Women’s Soccer Coaching Staff as Assistant Coach
