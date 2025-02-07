Published Feb 7, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 7
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Junior commit Jordan Moreta felt at home at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior commit Koby Sarkodie felt instant appreciation at NC State

Greensboro News-Record — Reunited and they play so well: Nick Farrar reunites with old friends at Guilford College

Technician — Pack softball wins season opener, falls to Georgia in doubleheader

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Prepares for Two Road Meets

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Splits Opening Day at Black & Gold Classic

GoPack.com — A Wolfpack Legend of 5 Rings?

GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Set to Face Old Dominion in Home Dual

GoPack.com — Basabe Joins Women’s Soccer Coaching Staff as Assistant Coach

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE