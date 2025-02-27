Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Raleigh News & Observer — Over and out? Three takeaways from NC State basketball’s critical ACC loss at Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse too physical for NC State in 74-60 win

The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts after loss at Syracuse

