Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts after loss at Syracuse
The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse too physical for NC State in 74-60 win
The Wolfpack Central — Local sophomore CB Xavier Hasan gets NC State offer
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Soph Jordan Page drops 43 points
Raleigh News & Observer —Over and out? Three takeaways from NC State basketball’s critical ACC loss at Syracuse
Technician — No. 10 NC State men’s makes triumphant return home, sweeps UNCG 7-0
Technician — NC State women’s golf wins at Daniel Island Invitational, marking first victory since 2017
Technician — NC State baseball’s 5-1 loss to Richmond pushes losing streak to five
GoPack.com — Ryval Wins Two Regional Emmy Awards for NC State Football Intro Video
GoPack.com — Hot Bats Allow Pack to Sprint Past Camels in Double Header
GoPack.com — Pack Drops Road Contest at Syracuse
GoPack.com — Four Members of the Pack Earn ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Recognition
GoPack.com — #10 Pack Men’s Tennis Sweeps Midweek Match with UNCG
GoPack.com — Pack Begin ACC Play Set To Take On Louisville & Notre Dame
GoPack.com — No. 9/10 NC State Women’s Basketball Hosts Wake Forest for Senior Day
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
