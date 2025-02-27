Published Feb 27, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts after loss at Syracuse

The Wolfpack Central — Syracuse too physical for NC State in 74-60 win

The Wolfpack Central — Local sophomore CB Xavier Hasan gets NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Soph Jordan Page drops 43 points

Raleigh News & Observer —Over and out? Three takeaways from NC State basketball’s critical ACC loss at Syracuse

Technician — No. 10 NC State men’s makes triumphant return home, sweeps UNCG 7-0

Technician — NC State women’s golf wins at Daniel Island Invitational, marking first victory since 2017

Technician — NC State baseball’s 5-1 loss to Richmond pushes losing streak to five

GoPack.com — Ryval Wins Two Regional Emmy Awards for NC State Football Intro Video

GoPack.com — Hot Bats Allow Pack to Sprint Past Camels in Double Header

GoPack.com — Pack Drops Road Contest at Syracuse

GoPack.com — Four Members of the Pack Earn ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Recognition

GoPack.com — #10 Pack Men’s Tennis Sweeps Midweek Match with UNCG

GoPack.com — Pack Begin ACC Play Set To Take On Louisville & Notre Dame

GoPack.com — No. 9/10 NC State Women’s Basketball Hosts Wake Forest for Senior Day

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

