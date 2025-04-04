Wolfpack newsstand — April 4

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State freshman center Isaac Sowells adjusting smoothly
Raleigh News & Observer —Will Wade needs to rebuild NC State’s roster. Here’s what to expect
Charlotte Observer — Meet the All-Observer boys’ basketball team, the top prep athletes in the Charlotte area
Charlotte Observer — Meet the All-Observer girls’ basketball team, the top prep athletes in the Charlotte area
Charlotte Observer — NC State players declare for WNBA Draft. Where Wolfpack standouts land on draft boards
Charlotte Observer — Will Wade hires assistants, NC State BOT approves bonus structure. Here’s what to know
Winston-Salem Journal — Finally, an announcement: ACC moving women's basketball tournament to Duluth, Georgia
Technician — Hartman, Napoleon smash records at Raleigh Relays
Technician — NC State softball drops midweek game at UNCG 4-3 after stranding a runner on third base in the seventh
GoPack.com — #4 Pack Prepares to Host Boston College and SMU, Senior Day on Sunday
GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Heads to Tuscaloosa for NCAA Regional
GoPack.com — Brooks, James, Rivers Receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Honors; Moore Finalist for Coach of the Year
GoPack.com — Olivares Leon Competes at ANWA
GoPack.com — NC State Takes on Virginia for ACC Series at The Doak
