Published Apr 4, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 4
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State freshman center Isaac Sowells adjusting smoothly

Raleigh News & Observer —Will Wade needs to rebuild NC State’s roster. Here’s what to expect

Charlotte Observer — Meet the All-Observer boys’ basketball team, the top prep athletes in the Charlotte area

Charlotte Observer — Meet the All-Observer girls’ basketball team, the top prep athletes in the Charlotte area

Charlotte Observer — NC State players declare for WNBA Draft. Where Wolfpack standouts land on draft boards

Charlotte Observer — Will Wade hires assistants, NC State BOT approves bonus structure. Here’s what to know

Winston-Salem Journal — Finally, an announcement: ACC moving women's basketball tournament to Duluth, Georgia

Technician — Hartman, Napoleon smash records at Raleigh Relays

Technician — NC State softball drops midweek game at UNCG 4-3 after stranding a runner on third base in the seventh

GoPack.com — #4 Pack Prepares to Host Boston College and SMU, Senior Day on Sunday

GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Heads to Tuscaloosa for NCAA Regional

GoPack.com — Brooks, James, Rivers Receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Honors; Moore Finalist for Coach of the Year

GoPack.com — Olivares Leon Competes at ANWA

GoPack.com — NC State Takes on Virginia for ACC Series at The Doak

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

