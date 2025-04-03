Wolfpack newsstand — April 3

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior PF Ismael Diouf enters transfer portal
The Wolfpack Central — Alyn Breed first recruit of Will Wade's NC State era
The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Sean Johnson closing in on decision
The Wolfpack Central — McNeese State assistant coach Vernon Hamilton going to NC State
Technician — Former NC State men’s basketball stars weigh in on new head coach Will Wade
Technician — NC State baseball completes sweep over UNCG with 9-6 win
GoPack.com — Pack Drops Midweek at UNCG
GoPack.com — Pack Adds Vernon Hamilton as Assistant Coach
GoPack.com — Six Wrestlers Earn NWCA Scholar All-American Honors
