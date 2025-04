Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First sophomore nose tackle John Archer has great momentum going into his junior year.

Archer and Seventy-First have reached the NCHSAA 3A state title game in back-to-back years, but came up short both times. West Charlotte (N.C.) High won 14-7 this past season, and Hickory (N.C.) High won in 2023.