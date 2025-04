NC State freshman Isaac Sowells has had quite a few last months.

Sowells graduated early from Louisville (Ky.) Male and took part in NC State’s bowl practices in December. Sowells then practiced and played in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 11, where he got to face some of the top defensive lineman in the country. That helped him earn an extra star and the center became a Rivals.com four-star prospect and was ranked No. 239 overall in the country in the class of 2025.