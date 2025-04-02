Alyn Breed first recruit of Will Wade's NC State era

Breed entered the transfer portal Wednesday with a "do not contact" tag, and then within hours picked the Wolfpack.

NC State coach Will Wade was only able to coach Alyn Breed for two games this season at McNeese State, but it left a strong impression.

Breed had 18 points in a 80-73 loss against South Dakota State in the season opener Nov. 4, and then he had 17 points and five rebounds in a 72-64 loss at Alabama on Nov. 11, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder played his first three years at Providence in the Big East. He signed and played his first three years under coach Ed Cooley. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 88 games (30 starts).

Breed was suspended after after his junior year. He faced seven charges April 2, 2023, but they were later dismissed Sept. 13, 2023, due to "insufficient evidence." Breed had left Providence during his suspension and eventually transferred to McNeese State and sat out the 2023-24 season due to transfer rules.

Breed attended Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High from 2016-19, and then spent his last year of high school as a post-graduate at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game at IMG.

Breed played with future NBA first-round pick Isaac Okoro and second-round pick Sharife Cooper at McEachern High. Both players played at Auburn.