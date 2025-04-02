Junior PF Ismael Diouf enters transfer portal

NC State junior post player Ismael Diouf entered the transfer portal Wednesday night. Diouf averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game this season. He shot 17 of 36 from the field in his first foray at playing basketball in the U.S. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Diouf grew up in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Montreal, Quebec in Canada.

NC State junior power forward Ismael Diouf has entered the transfer portal. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

Diouf played his first two years at Laval University, which is 2 1/2 hours north of his hometown. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game his sophomore year, and led Laval to a national title in the Final 8 Tournament in Canada. He averaged 18.3 points and 11.7 rebounds en route to being named the MVP in the tournament. NC State has two players currently returning in freshmen Paul McNeil and Trey Parker. The Wolfpack landed senior guard Alyn Breed from McNeese State on Wednesday and have nine scholarships available.