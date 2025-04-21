Wolfpack newsstand — April 21

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior Cole Cloer looking forward to meeting NC State's new staff
Greensboro News-Record — Here's the Greensboro 2025 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Greensboro News-Record — Here's the Greensboro 2025 All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Technician — Marohn dominates as NC State baseball beats Cal 5-2, secures series sweep
Technician — NC State track and field racks up national marks, personal bests across three-meet weekend
Technician — NC State women’s golf finishes 13th, Madsen ties for 11th at ACC Championships
Technician — NC State baseball storms back for 7-6 win over Cal
Technician — Wolfpack softball survives Tar Heel rally in 5-4 win in Chapel Hill
Technician — History repeats in No. 5 NC State men’s tennis’ ACC Quarterfinals loss to No. 19 Duke
Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis downs No. 25 Notre Dame in ACC Quarterfinals
GoPack.com — Marohn Leads NC State to Sweep of Cal
GoPack.com — NC State Track & Field Sees Record Jumps, Season Bests Across Virginia, Florida Meets
GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Series Finale After Walk-Off Homer by UNC
