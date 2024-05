GREENSBORO — Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior small forward Jackson Keith is starting to kick things into high gear, both on the court and the intensity of his recruitment.

The recruiting attention came early for Keith, but now the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder will get his final go-around playing in front of college coaches. He played his first two years with Team Loaded VA and is now with CP3 17s in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He’ll be playing this weekend in Westfield, Ind., with NC State coaches likely watching every game.